Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott, according to Page Six. The report comes after Caitlyn Jenner recently teased that her next grandchild is “in the oven."

The sources tell Page Six that the entire Kardashian family is “thrilled" with the news.



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Kylie and Scott's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, was born on February 1, 2018. In the time since, both have engaged in an on-and-off relationship while raising their first child.

Kylie discussed the idea of having a second child during an interview in Harper’s Bazaar for its March 2020 issue, but at the time said she had no plans: “My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

While it wasn't in the plans at the time, Kylie has admitted she plans on having many more than just one child. On Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she'd eventually like to have as many as seven kids: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

She explained: “Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

