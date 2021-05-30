Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their bundle of joy Stormi back in February of 2018. The 20-year-old reality star kept her pregnancy a secret during the entire nine months, although rumors began flying about her potential bun in the oven months in advance. As for Travis and Kylie, they called it quits on their romance back in October of 2019.

Despite the split, they vocalized their main concern was raising Stormi in a healthy and loving environment. They've also maintained a pretty close relationship since their split--so much so that many have speculated they are officially back together. Kylie recently dispelled rumors that they were in an open relationship while not confirming whether they were even together. Whatever their status is, the two seemed to be enjoying each other's company while playing together at the park and taking Stormi on a Target date.



Kylie shared a video to her Instagram story on Saturday (May 30) of her and the Astroworld artist goofing off on a playground together. In a subsequent snap, Stormi and her father can be seen inside a Target as he embraces the toddler.

As mentioned briefly, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently came forward to deny that she and Travis were in an open relationship. "You guys really just make up anything," Jenner wrote. "I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true."

Of course, as it stands, her relationship status with Scott remains unknown.