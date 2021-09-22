She knows how to secure a bag and Kylie Jenner isn't skipping a beat with capitalizing on her pregnancy. The reality star mogul kept things under wraps when she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster, but this time around, Kylie is making sure she doesn't go into hiding. The cosmetics giant recently announced that she and on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Scott will soon welcome their second child, and on Instagram, Jenner revealed her new business venture, Kylie Baby.

Jenner posed with Stormi in a photo she shared on social media and detailed her new baby-focused business.

"I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys [white heart emoji] it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom," Jenner wrote. "I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th [cloud emoji] @kyliebaby."

Sister Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments that she has been waiting years for this to develop. It seems that the Kardashian-Jenners are continuing their reach into all forms of major businesses. The product line may launch in a week, but the Instagram page already boasts 1.2 million followers.

Check out Kylie's posts below.