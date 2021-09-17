By far one of the most beloved celebrity babies of today is none other than Stormi Webster, the three-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Her most recent heartwarming moment took place earlier this week, when she interrupted her mom’s Instagram story.

ET Canada reports that on Thursday, Jenner’s profile showed a series of clips of her sitting on an airplane, promoting her latest project - Kylie Swim.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Just as the CEO begins to dive into the details of her first swimwear drop, Stormi pops onto the screen to say a few words.

“You wanna tell them my swim launches tomorrow?” Jenner asks her daughter.

Webster then proceeds to hand her mother a stuffed unicorn, which she promptly kisses and says that she “loves.”

The soon-to-be mother of two then reveals to her followers that “doing swim for you guys has always been a dream of mine,” before being interrupted by Stormi asking to “do funny faces.”

Perhaps the funniest moment of all comes when the three year old decides to hijack the phone screen and impersonate Jenner, saying, “Hi, it’s me, Kylie Jenner,” which causes the two to burst into a fit of giggles.

Just a few weeks ago the Webster/Jenner clan announced that they’d be expanding their family, and from the looks of things, Stormi couldn’t be more excited to become a big sister to the newest little rager.

Watch the sweet clips from Jenner’s swimwear announcement for yourself below.

