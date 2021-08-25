If your dad is rich and you have an unconventional education, then maybe, just maybe, you can be a kid with your own school bus. With parents like Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster is being exposed to experiences that not many other kids her age are privy to. Her father is an international superstar and her mother is a billionaire cosmetics mogul, but it seems that with all of the luxuries afforded the three-year-old, she wanted a school bus.

We aren't talking a tiny bus she could play with like a toy, but an actual bus that many of us rode while in school. Kylie revealed the mega-purchase on Instagram and shared Stormi's first look at her new whip.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," she wrote. "Daddy surprised her." The bus was a long, not short, style vehicle with all the uncomfortable seating that a little girl could want. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that Travis and Kylie are expecting Baby #2, adding to their growing family. The couple has kept their relationship status under wraps ever since they broke up in October 2019 as news circulated that the couple was taking a break.

There were rumors throughout 2020 that the pair had reconciled, and while they never confirmed the news that they reunited, a second child speaks for itself. Check out Stormi's new bus below.