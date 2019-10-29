The Halloween costumes keep pouring in and we've gotten yet another addition to add to the round-up. So far we've been treated to Nicki Minaj and her husband's getup, Ashley Graham's sexy look, Jordyn Wood's Cleopatra vibes and more. The latest to come through is Kylie Jenner's costume that sees her matching with her best friend Stas as Playboy bunnies.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

By the looks of their Instagram feed, Kylie through an impromptu party that was lead by her new best friend. "Stas said I’m having a playboy party.. pull up 🐰🖤," she captioned the gallery of images of their Playboy looks.

By the looks of it, Kylie and Travis may still be taking some time apart but if it was up to Kylie's whole family, they'd want the 22-year-old to work things out with her baby daddy.

"Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” a source said of the Kardashian family. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.” They added: “They’re a great team.And it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.”

Only time will tell if they come back together and finally get married.