Halloween is just days away but the festivities have already begun since this year gives partygoers two weekends to dress up and get lit. Lizzo already went nude and showered herself in Skittles, Nicki Minaj and her husband did the whole Joker and Harley Quinn thing and model Ashley Graham killed her Jessica Rabbit costume.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The latest act to showcase their hot costume is Jordyn Woods who dressed as Cleopatra, the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt. The 22-year-old dressed in a gold bikini top with a Cleopatra-esque skirt and the necessary accessories to bring the whole look together. "I found my black queen CLEOPATRA 🖤," she captioned a video.

In other Jordyn news, recent reports detail how she's missing her former BFF Kylie Jenner ever since she got axed from the family for kissing Tristan Thompson.

"Despite the fallout between the former BFFs, Jordyn's brand is doing really well," she said via In Touch. "She's in a good place and no longer feels the need to rely on the Kardashians to be successful. But at the same time, there was more to their friendship than fame and fortune, and even now she goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi."