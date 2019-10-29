We're expecting tons of outlandish uploads this week because of Halloween and, so far, Hollywood's finest have not disappointed. With parties set to go off every night this week, more and more costumes will be highlighted on social media. Nicki Minaj's "Harley QUEEN" get-up is a stand-out and so is Jeannie Mai's Kehlani representation. America's next top "Bop Star" Lizzo might not be able to walk around in her entry but she pulled off an impressive look, laying in a bathtub filled with Skittles candies and covering herself with the treats, telling everybody that she's the rightful Queen of Halloween.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She may not be in the greatest legal position right now with her "Truth Hurts" plagiarism claims but she sure is looking pretty relaxed in a tub full of Skittles. The Detroit-born superstar teased her fans with a sexy shot of herself, covering all of her private spots with sweet treats and sending a message to her supporters. "TASTE THE RAINBOW BITCH," she wrote. "If you ever wondered what my coochie taste like.... 🌈👅🌈 Puttin the Queen in Halloween."

We're not sure what Nicki Minaj would say about that Queen reference but still, we've got to admit that Lizzo is feeling herself and she's looking damn good. Would you get in the tub with her?