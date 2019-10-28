Ashley Graham and her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, announced back in August that they were expecting their first child together. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!" Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time. The 31-year-old model has been killing her pregnancy looks, showcasing each gorgeous get-up on Instagram and in light of Halloween she chose to go-in with her costume as Jessica Rabbit, squeezing into a red leather dress for the full look.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Justin accompanied his wife for the Halloween party they attended dressed as Macho Man. "Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween," Ashley captioned the image.

Ashley has been very open with her pregnancy online since posting videos of her ever-changing body as her baby continues to grow every day. "Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday. It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community," she captioned a video of her stretch marks.

"I felt free once I realized I was never going to fit the narrow mold that society wanted me to fit in," she previously stated. "And that's okay. Rolls, curves, cellulite, all of it. I love every part of me."