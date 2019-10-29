Just a few hours ago, Nicki Minaj shared perhaps the greatest Halloween displays of the year thus far, posting up with her new husband Kenneth Petty as Harley Quinn and The Joker. The look will surely be popular this year given the popularity of Joaquin Phoenix's blockbuster film but Nicki added props and staged an entire photoshoot to flex her look. It's far too early to crown a winner of Spooky Season but Minaj and Petty are early contenders, inching out the competition and potentially leaving with the rightful crowns. They just proved that their costumes are superior once again by sharing a couple more uploads from their haunt.

The outfits are sexy and playful with Kenneth rocking an open shirt to show off his toned physique, sporting green hair and a face full of make-up. As for Nicki, she morphed into Harley "QUEEN" with her shiny choker necklace, colorful pigtails, latex booty shorts, fishnets, and a bat, which she used as a cane. Clearly, this couple did not come to play. For their first year as Halloween spouses, their coordination was on point and we can't wait to see what they pull out later in the week.

Halloween is always a fun time on social media with friends, family, and celebrities all trying their hardest to dress up in the most extreme fits. Nicki Minaj takes the cake so far.