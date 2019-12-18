harley quinn
- MoviesLady Gaga In Early Talks To Star Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In "Joker 2": ReportLady Gaga is reportedly being considered to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel to "Joker."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Trends As Part Of "Harley Quinn" & "Batman" Oral Sex ScandalDJ Khaled is currently trending as part of the oral sex scandal involving "Catwoman" and "Batman."By Alex Zidel
- Movies"The Suicide Squad" Finishes Shooting & Director James Gunn Gets EmotionalSecond time's a charm. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsPrincess Nokia Channels Her Inner "Harley Quinn"Femme fatale music.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesRob Liefeld Faces Backlash After Criticizing Costume Design In "Birds Of Prey"Rob Liefeld came under fire this week for comments he made about Margot Robbie's costume in the new "Birds of Prey" film.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Birds Of Prey" Alters Title After Disappointing Box Office HaulIn response to floundering box office numbers, Warner Brothers moves to change "Birds Of Prey" title. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosSaweetie & GALXARA Swerve In New Villain-Themed Visuals For "Sway With Me"Saweetie & GALXARA join Harley Quinn's girl gang in the new "Sway With Me" video. By Dominiq R.
- Pop Culture"Birds Of Prey" Described As A Batsh*t Crazy "John Wick" Funhouse Ride By FansFans are receiving the new Harley Quinn, "Birds of Prey" film pretty well. By Dominiq R.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Hit Up "Harleywood" With "Birds Of Prey" CastOkay, now collab.By Lynn S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker & Doja Cat Highlight "Birds Of Prey" SoundtrackFeaturing a loaded lineup of songs inspired by batshit baddie Harley Quinn.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesHarley Quinn Shines In Colorful New "Birds Of Prey" Trailer"Birds Of Prey" gets a snazzy new trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMargot Robbie Confirms Jared Leto Will Not Be Reprising Joker Role In "Birds Of Prey"Harley doesn't have time for her toxic ex.By Lynn S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Normani To Collaborate For "Birds Of Prey" SoundtrackHouston, stand up! By Noah C