From what we understand, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are no longer together but are keeping things amicable for the sake of their daughter, Stormi Webster. No one has been able to confirm the exact reason for the couple's reported split but reports have claimed it's due to cheating - something Travis has quickly denied. "It's really affecting when u see false thing said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real," the "Highest In The Room" rapper previously stated.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

PEOPLE now reports that Kylie's family really wants her and Travis to get back together, as they believe they make a great a couple. "Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” a source told the publication. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

“They’re a great team,” they added. “And it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.”

When news broke of Kylie and Travis' break up, the cosmetics mogul shared just one statement on the matter, writing: "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."