In just a few days, Atlanta-based rapper Latto will be releasing her new studio album, 777. Last week, Latto admitted during a radio interview that one of the male artists featured on her album gave her a hard time because she didn't answer his direct messages. Since then, fans have been trying to figure out who she could have been referring to. After Latto revealed the official tracklist for her album on Monday night (March 21), one name stood out among the others, and fans were convinced that Kodak Black was the culprit.

Previously, Kodak made some wild comments about collaborating with female artists, stating that they need to sleep with him to secure his vocals. There was some drama with DreamDoll after the rapper tried to collaborate with Kodak, but he seemingly said no because she refused his sexual advances. Then, Kodak basically said that any female artist signed to his label needs to provide him with sexual favors to keep her spot.

Because of his comments, Kodak became an obvious speculative choice for fans to land on but according to him, he's not the person that gave Latto a hard time.

Disrespecting the rapper by using her controversial old stage name, Kodak responded to the rumors and said, "That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie. I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol ... Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N***a Name On Dat Sh*t Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Sh*t Homie."

Other male artists featured on Latto's album include 21 Savage (her rumored boyfriend), Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and a secret feature on the "Big Energy" remix. Who do you think was giving Latto a hard time?