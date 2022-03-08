Latto's fans have been guessing throughout the last few days who the rapper was referring to when she revealed hints about the featured artist on her next single, "Wheelie." She's dropping the song at the end of this week and, given her clues, many fans believed that she had clocked in work with either Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. Apparently, that isn't the case.

This week, Latto shared a TikTok video with hints on the identity of the featured artist on her new song, claiming that they have a diamond-certified song, have been to the Met Gala, are a rapper, and a parent. Considering that last part, Latto's rumored boyfriend, 21 Savage, wasn't even in the conversation. Sure, he has been to the Met Gala, is a rapper, and has a diamond-certified song with Post Malone ("rockstar") but seemingly nobody was aware that he has a kid. According to a leaked photo from an alleged video shoot for the song, it appears as though 21 Savage was the secret guest all along.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Fans were excited about the possibility of Latto working with one of the leading ladies in hip-hop: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Unfortunately for the people who wanted one of those two collaborations though, we will need to wait a little longer.

It has not been confirmed yet that 21 Savage is the feature on "Wheelie" but it sure looks like that's the case.

What do you think about this surprise? Were you expecting Savage? And when do you think they will address the constant rumors about them being in a relationship? Let us know in the comments.



