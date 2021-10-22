21 Savage might have hit the Latto on his twenty-ninth birthday, showing off his raunchy birthday cake, which many fans think was custom-ordered by none other than the Atlanta-based "Big Energy" rapper.

Since the beginning of this year, gossip lovers and music fans have been trying to figure out who Latto's mystery man is. She started gushing about him months ago but never revealed him to the world, so everyone has been digging for clues. While she previously denied dating 21 Savage, the two have been wrapped in romance rumors for a while now, and every time they hint at something happening between them -- and even when they don't -- people link them together. After Savage showed off his birthday cake today, fans noted that they were convinced it was made by Latto.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Lemme s*ck that d*ck," says the cake, which is in the shape of a heart. Whoever was commissioned to make this cake had to have been laughing when they were designing it, and it's left people wondering who exactly is delivering the message.

"OKAY BIG LATTTOO," wrote one person in the comments of The Shade Room's post. "Not being funny but that’s something Latto would say," joked another. "Lmfaooo big latto fasho," said another fan, racking up over a thousand likes.

It's worth noting that, while Latto has not publicly wished 21 Savage a happy birthday, her most recent post quotes Cardi B's lyrics from their song "Bartier Cardi" together. Coincidence?

Check out the cake footage below and let us know if you think Latto had this made for 21?



Instagram