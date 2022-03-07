Latto is experiencing one of the most exciting stretches of her career thus far, with the continued chart success of her latest single, "Big Energy," anchoring her already-strong 2022 campaign. She's looking ahead to the release of her next full-length project but before that, we will hear another new single from the platinum-certified Atlanta native, called "Wheelie." According to a new TikTok posted by the 23-year-old hitmaker, Latto's new song will feature a heavy-hitting rapper who has a diamond plaque, limiting the number of artists she could be referring to.

Sharing hints about her upcoming collaboration on "Wheelie," Latto told fans that the song's guest feature is a rapper, a parent, somebody that has attended the Met Gala, and one of the few hip-hop stars that has a diamond record. Through a process of elimination, a good chunk of Latto's fans believe that her next song will feature Cardi B, who stands in all of those categories.

The song, which sounds perfect for Cardi B's style, could alternatively feature some other diamond-certified rappers, including Nicki Minaj, who also fits the bill. Drake is also a name that fans have considered but he has surprisingly never been to the Met Gala, so that rules him out.

One name that some fans might not be initially guessing is Wiz Khalifa, who actually does tick all of these boxes. He previously went diamond with "See You Again" and has been to the Met Gala a couple of times. Travis Scott is another artist that might hop on "Wheelie," previously going diamond with "Sicko Mode" and appearing at the Met Gala with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Who do you think Latto is dropping "Wheelie" with this week? Is it Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, or Travis Scott?