Latto has been making major career moves ahead of the arrival of her 777 album, but during a recent interview, the 23-year-old revealed that things behind the scenes in her life aren’t always as glamorous and seamless as they appear on social media.

“I’m clearing my album right now, and it’s been difficult to deal with these men,” the “Wheelie” rapper shared during a recent interview. “They don’t know how to keep it business.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When asked what she meant by her comments, Latto responded, “I don’t care, baby, Imma just keep it 100. It’s a feature on my album, that it was difficult to clear, and they like, tryna… Drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

The hosts responded in shock, and when they asked for more information, the Atlanta native confirmed that it was a male artist, who’s still going to be appearing on her upcoming album. “Just because I love the song so much, and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn’t really have a choice. I was like backed into a corner, like bullied.”

“But I wish more females would speak up on stuff,” Latto continued. “I know the labels and stuff, they say, ‘Don’t do that, it’s bad business,’ whatever. Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I’m not gon’ shut up about it!”

One of the hosts continued the conversation, saying, “Also, too Latto, you gotta expose the game too. Because there’s somebody that’s coming up either next to you, or behind you, or it could be a year or two… And sometimes, Latto, we think that that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

“Some people probably think like, ‘Oh, that’s how you get in the business,’” he continued. “We tolerate too much,” she agreed. “We think like, ‘Oh, well that just just comes with the game, being a female rapper,’ but it shouldn’t though.”

Check out the full interview clip below, and let us know which male artist you think Latto could be talking about in the comment section.



