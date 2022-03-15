Atlanta-based rapper Latto has officially announced her upcoming new studio album, 777. The album will be out on March 25 and is expected to include the 23-year-old artist's latest singles, "Wheelie" with 21 Savage and "Big Energy."

Breaking the news on Monday night (March 14), Latto told the world that her album was on the way by sharing her cover artwork, which fans think is one of the most creative covers of the year so far. It shows Big Latto standing in front of a target with knives all around her, perhaps symbolizing all of the obstacles that she has needed to overcome to get to this stage of her career. There have been many people trying to stop her, especially as she danced around a name change last year, but Latto has survived the digs gracefully to get to where she's at today.

The cover is even more complex than it appears to the naked eye -- Latto shared on Twitter that she added seven stars, seven knives, and seven rings around the target, keeping her 777 theme consistent throughout.

"I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally," said Latto on Twitter. "The music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!"

This has been one of the strongest stretches of Latto's career thus far, marking one of her biggest single campaigns to date with "Big Energy." The announcement also comes after Latto made some noise on the remix to Omerettà The Great's "Sorry Not Sorry," which has been a viral record in Atlanta.

Check out the cover art for 777 below and let us know in the comments what you think. The new album from Latto drops on March 25.



