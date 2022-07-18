Kodak Black made headlines over the weekend after police confirmed they arrested the Florida rapper. Yak was pulled over during a traffic stop for tinted windows and expired registration tags. Police said they smelled cannabis, leading to a search of the vehicle where they allegedly discovered thousands in cash and 30+ oxycodone pills.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yak was eventually released on bond but it's yet another legal matter that the rapper must tend to. The rapper responded to the news of the arrest on Instagram on Sunday night where he posted his mugshot, dubbed with a 2011 news segment from Orlando's Channel 6's Kathleen Corso who reported about a man "with more pussy than he could handle" in reference to a cat hoarder. "SMH Not Again," he wrote.

Prior to sharing his mugshot, he also revealed that he was going to take the wrap off of his Maybach because of the attention it drew. He shared photos of himself in front of the car, acknowledging that the police pulled him over for the illegal tags.









"Gotta Take The Wrap Off The Maybach Kuz Ion Wanna B Followed ! They Already Know It’s Me , I Can’t Roll In Peace & I Ain’t Tryna B Bothered," he captioned the post, along with #RUNTHISTAG.

Kodak's lawyer previously issued a statement following his arrest with a cryptic message. "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly," he told TMZ.

We'll keep you posted on any more developments in Yak's case.