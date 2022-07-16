Following his recent arrest in Florida, Kodak Black is being charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. Black's license had also been expired for over 30 days.

Black was pulled over in Ft. Lauderdale in a Dodge Durango on Friday for illegal window tints. At the time of being pulled over, he was carrying 31 Oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The report comes from Fox's Andy Slater who broke the news on Twitter, late Friday.

"Kodak Black was stopped for an expired tag and illegal window tints," Slater explained. "Cops smelled weed when he opened the door to the bulletproof SUV he was driving, so they began a search. That's when they found the pills without a prescription and the cash."

After being placed under arrest, Black was transported to the Broward County Jail where he remains as of Saturday morning.

This is far from the first time Black has dealt with legal trouble. Back in 2021, the Back for Everything rapper was serving time in prison for a firearms possession case but was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. In the time since, Black has voiced his support for a re-election bid for Trump in 2024.

“We need Trump in office forever, man,” he wrote via Instagram, earlier this month. “Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean muthafuckas they have their president. Trump the best thing for America — ya heard me — for sure. I respect that boy logic, setup and whole rundown even if he didn’t free me.”

Black's latest arrest in South Florida comes just days before his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 24.

[Via]