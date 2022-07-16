Earlier today (July 15), many hip-hop lovers were pleased to hear the news of NBA YoungBoy being found not guilty in his California gun case, though it seems another popular rapper might have landed himself in some legal trouble, causing some upset amongst fans.

DJ Akademiks and several other online blogs have been sharing reports that Kodak Black may have been arrested at a Florida traffic stop this evening, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The supporting evidence comes in the form of a blurry photo of the Florida Highway Patrol sitting with a Black man who looks like the "Love & War" rapper on the side of the road. "Free Yak @kodakblack," the caption reads.

On Twitter, one user claims to have witnessed the drama unfold. "Kodak Black is on Cypress Creek and Powerline Line, he got [stopped] by the police. Y'all [gotta] pull up and [say] 'LET HIM GO,'" they wrote.

In the hours since the gossip hit the internet, we haven't received any official updates, though many have expressed their discontent at seeing the 25-year-old potentially being locked up ahead of his highly anticipated set at Rolling Loud Miami.

"Not Kodak getting arrested a week before RL. I hate it here," one user vented. "Being a Kodak fan is knowing that every time [you] get on social media there's a chance [you] might see a post that says he got arrested," another added.

See more Twitter reactions to all the gossip below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Back For Everything artist's rumoured arrest.