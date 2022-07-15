YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a free man.

According to Complex, the 22-year-old was just found not guilty in his federal gun case. YoungBoy was potentially facing several years in prison for felony gun possession charges stemming from his shocking FBI arrest last year. His verdict arrives just days after his legal team successfully convinced the presiding judge, Central District of California Judge R. Gary Klausner, to have his "Gunsmoke" and "Life Support" lyrics prohibited from being used as evidence. On Thursday, July 14, his attorney also brought attention to the lack of fingerprints in this high-profile case.



According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the Colors artist had one thing to say following his not guilty verdict: "I feel great."

This news serves as a major win for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and considering that song lyrics were thrown out during the trial, the Baton Rouge native's trial may have serious implications for other high-profile cases involving rappers like Young Thug and Gunna.

While YoungBoy and his fans will undoubtedly be celebrating this major legal win, the controversial young artist still faces jail time in his pending gun case in Louisiana. He has also pleaded not guilty in that case, so time will tell if the Top rapper is able to come out of all his legal troubles completely unscathed.

