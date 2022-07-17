Little more than 24 hours after his unexpected traffic stop arrest in his home state of Florida, Kodak Black has posted bond.

As the NY Post reports, the 25-year-old was released from Broward County Jail on Saturday (July 16) on a $75K bond after police searched his vehicle and found a reported 31 Oxycodone pills and over $70K in cash.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cameras caught the "Super Gremlin" hitmaker earlier today, covering his face with a mask and his blue hoodie pulled up over his head. "Kodak Black posts $75,000 bond hours before he is set to perform in Atlanta," an accompanying tweet from ABC News' Parker Branton reads.

"Kodak Black is now out of jail. He is [supposed] to perform at a concert in Atlanta at 6 o'clock."

The Back For Everything artist's attorney, Bradford Cohen, took to Twitter this morning to share an update, writing, "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case."

Cohen confirmed that the plan is to "get [Kodak] bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

In other news, a different clip of Yak exiting the jail earlier today is making rounds online and causing laughter as it caught a group of bystanders mistakenly identifying him as 63-year-old Flavor Flav as he was getting into his vehicle with a group of security.

"Ayeeee Flavor Flav, wassup?!" they yelled at Kodak – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





