The 25-year-old posted bond hours before his scheduled show in Atlanta.
Little more than 24 hours after his unexpected traffic stop arrest in his home state of Florida, Kodak Black has posted bond.
As the NY Post reports, the 25-year-old was released from Broward County Jail on Saturday (July 16) on a $75K bond after police searched his vehicle and found a reported 31 Oxycodone pills and over $70K in cash.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cameras caught the "Super Gremlin" hitmaker earlier today, covering his face with a mask and his blue hoodie pulled up over his head. "Kodak Black posts $75,000 bond hours before he is set to perform in Atlanta," an accompanying tweet from ABC News' Parker Branton reads.
"Kodak Black is now out of jail. He is [supposed] to perform at a concert in Atlanta at 6 o'clock."
The Back For Everything artist's attorney, Bradford Cohen, took to Twitter this morning to share an update, writing, "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case."
Cohen confirmed that the plan is to "get [Kodak] bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."
In other news, a different clip of Yak exiting the jail earlier today is making rounds online and causing laughter as it caught a group of bystanders mistakenly identifying him as 63-year-old Flavor Flav as he was getting into his vehicle with a group of security.
"Ayeeee Flavor Flav, wassup?!" they yelled at Kodak – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.
