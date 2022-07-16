As we previously reported, rumours began swirling around online earlier today (July 15) that 25-year-old Kodak Black has been taken into police custody after being stopped by Florida Highway Patrol on the south side of the state. Now, more information has been coming out surrounding all the gossip, and according to The Sun, Yak was in possession of dozens of pills and nearly $75K in cash at the time of his arrest.

Troopers are said to have conducted a traffic stop around 4:30 PM local time this afternoon after noticing that Black's vehicle windows were tinted darker than the legal limit.





At the same time, they noticed that not only was the vehicle's registration expired, but so was the rapper's license.

When they smelled marijuana coming from the car, a search was conducted, upon which 31 Oxycodone pills were uncovered, along with $74,960 in cash.

Currently, Yak is said to be hanging out at Broward County Jail; at this time, no further details have been made available.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

This isn't the Back For Everything artist's first troublesome run-in with the law this year. On the first day of 2022 he was also arrested in Florida – this time for trespassing – though those charges were eventually dropped.

Afterward, Yak said he wanted to "stay out the hood" to keep himself out of trouble, and for several months he seemed to be on the right path, even hosting his first annual Kodak Black Day festival on his birthday a few weeks back – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Florida native's reported arrest.





[Via]