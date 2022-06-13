Kodak Black Day took Broward County, Miami by storm this past Saturday. The county, specifically the town of Pompano Beach, hosted a Kodak Black Day festival to honor the rapper's birthday, charity work, and contributions to the community of Broward County. As part of his performance in Pompano Community Park, he brought out his son to perform the hit "Usain Boo."

The wholesome clip features Kodak trading bars with his son, who deserves credit for knowing the song as well as he does. He even completes Kodak's lyrics when the beat drops out, and you can see his dad's excitement on stage.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kodak's antics with his son have had mixed results in the past. He recently got his son a diamond grill for the child's birthday and received flack back in December for allowing a woman to twerk on his son. While Kodak's behavior around his son has been concerning, it's comforting to see a more positive connection between the two and a real show of love.





Kodak Black Day Fest was held to celebrate Kodak Black Day, an honor that Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness bestowed upon the rapper's birthday. The lineup included Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and guest appearances from French Montana, Travis Scott, and Rae Sremmurd.

You can check out full clips of Kodak and his son performing together below.