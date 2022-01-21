Just when Kodak Black thought he was starting to put his legal troubles behind him, the rapper was arrested at the turn of the year. We previously reported on the surprising arrest that occurred on January 1 in Kodak's hometown. Little was shared about the circumstances surrounding the arrest at the time, but on Thursday (January 20), it was reported that the trespassing charges have been dropped.

Rolling Stone and Uproxx have offered up more insight into the not defunct case.



Kodak was said to have been at the Golden Acres public housing development celebrating the New Year with relatives. Bradford Cohen, Kodak's dedicated attorney, revealed that the rapper was allegedly standing near his Lamborghini, which was parked in a driveway when officers approached. Kodak was arrested on a trespassing charge in connection to a cease-and-desist letter that he reportedly received four months prior.

Cohen noted that it’s “basic law” that a cease-and-desist letter is not the same as a trespass notice and added that a “landlord can’t trespass you if you’re invited by the person paying rent.”

“I think they made the arrest so they could search him and search his vehicle that was legally parked and try to find something that was a bigger charge than trespassing,” Cohen told Rolling Stone. “I think it was embarrassing that they ended up arresting him for trespass, and the case was never filed on because there was no probable cause to make the arrest.”

On Instagram, Cohen added: "Case dismissed yesterday, the State agreed that this arrest and charge were not warranted Quick legal discussion....a cease and desist letter is not a trespass notice. A cease and desist to a corporation is not notice to an individual. An invitee to a home, by the legal renter/occupant cannot be trespassed by a landlord."

This case was expected to have this outcome, but still, we can imagine that Kodak's breathing a little easier not that the dismissal has been publicly confirmed.

