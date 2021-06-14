Kodak Black has taken an unorthodox approach to promote his new music. The Florida-based rapper released his latest EP Happy Birthday Kodak to coincide with his Z-Day last week, dropping a four-pack with features from Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, Jacquees, and more. The project was overshadowed by two huge album releases from Polo G and the Migos, who are competing for the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week. As Kodak looks to get more eyes on his new music, the rapper took a surefire approach to his social media campaign by posting bikini-clad pictures of Kim Kardashian on his account, finding a link between her thirst trap and his music.

After previously admitting that he had a crush on the 40-year-old aspiring lawyer, Kodak Black took his lust a step further by sharing a photo of Kim dipping her legs in the pool. In the photo, she wears a bikini top with peach designs on it, drawing a line between her look and his song "Feelin Peachy."

"@kimkardashian Feelin Peachy," wrote Kodak on Instagram, adding a heart-filled emoji. "Go Stream My New EP #HappyBirthdayKodak & Watch My New Video #FeelinPeachy."

The comments are pretty funny with most top fans laughing at the extent Kodak will go for some promotion. Many believe he's shooting his shot at the recently-divorced billionaire, and others think he's shooting himself in the foot by likely cutting off any hope for a Kanye West feature in the future. "This n***a done lost it," wrote the most popular comment. "Dis brothaa starving," said another people, getting over 7,000 likes.

Check out some comments below and watch the music video for "Feelin Peachy" below.



