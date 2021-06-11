Kodak Black Drops "Happy Birthday Kodak" EP With Yo Gotti, Jacquees, & More

Happy Birthday, Kodak! Florida's own Project Baby celebrated his twenty-fourth birthday on Friday with the release of yet another quick-paced project, dropping Happy Birthday Kodak with four new songs and features from Yo Gotti, Jacquees, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez.

The new music comes a month after his most recent project Haitian Boy Kodak. The rapper takes a different approach for his birthday project, freestyling for much of the way and singing some catchy melodies along the way. It starts out with "Gleerious," which celebrates the superstar's Z Day perfectly. "Feelin' Peachy" continues the flow before driving off into another direction and ending with the quasi posse cut "Amber Rolls."

Listen to the full project below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. Gleerious

2. Feelin' Peachy

3. White Toes (feat. Jacquees)

4. Amber Rolls (feat. Rylo Rodriguez, Yo Gotti, & Lil Keed)