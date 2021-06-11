Kim Kardashian has failed the “baby bar” exam for a second time, she revealed on the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Thursday night. The exam is given to first-year legal students who are not taking classes at accredited schools. Kardashian is being taught by a private tutor.

“I failed! F–k! I failed,” she exclaimed on a call with her lawyers in the episode. “This is really annoying.”

She explained that her results were “pretty much the same thing … [but] a little bit worse," than her initial attempt. On her first test, she scored a 474, shy of the 560 mark required to pass.



David Livingston / Getty Images

“I feel bummed. Like totally bummed, but it is what it is,” she said in Thursday’s episode. “I know I just have to not stress about it. There’s so many other f–king stressful things going on. I just have to do better in the future.”

Kardashian recently filed for divorce from her ex-partner Kanye West, whom she was married to from 2014 through 2021. In a recent episode of the series, Kardashian broke down when speaking about their separation.

West recently unfollowed Kardashian on Twitter.

Kardashian says she plans to take the exam again in July.

