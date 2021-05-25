As his divorce from Kim Kardashian continues to move forward, Kanye West has been unsurprisingly absent from the spotlight. The Hip Hop mogul has been wheeling and dealing behind the scenes as a designer, producer, and artist, but his wife has remained front and center on social media, including sharing photos of their children. As gossip blogs continue to speculate about the end of their marriage, more rumors began to surface regarding Kim's working relationship with Van Jones.

Kim and Jones have both been on the frontlines of criminal justice reform efforts and some have theorized that behind the scenes, romance has brewed. Neither has confirmed or denied the reports, but Jones did speak on Kim's journey to become a lawyer during his recent virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Ellen noted that Kim has been studied as an apprentice with Jone's organization and wanted to know how the reality star has been doing with her studies. "She's doing amazing," he said. "She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer, and so she decided—once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up."

"I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice." Check out Van Jones speaking about Kim Kardashian below.