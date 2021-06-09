Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced their separation earlier this year after seven years of marriage. Rumored to be heading towards a divorce late last year, however, reports indicated that Kanye's bizarre 2020 presidential run was the final straw for the reality TV star. She subsequently filed for divorce from the Yeezy CEO.

After their breakup, Kardashian was rumored to be seeing political news commenter Van Jones, while Kanye was falsely rumored to have a fling with Jeffree Starr. Prior to this week, neither of them had confirmed any new romances. According to TMZ, however, Kanye and Irina Shayk are officially an item, confirming previous rumors.



Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images

The new couple embarked on a romantic getaway to Paris earlier in the week to celebrate the Yeezus artist's birthday. They returned from their vacation together on Wednesday afternoon (June 9), arriving in New Jersey on a shared private jet. While they flew back home together, an insider reports they did not leave the airport together. Ye covered his face as cameras snapped the pair walking inside of the facility.

“Kanye and Irina are seeing each other,” confirmed an insider. “It’s casual at the moment, but they are into each other.” They have apparently been seeing each other for a few weeks now.

As for Kim, she doesn't seem to be looking to jump into another relationship anytime soon. After reportedly being pursued by all types of eligible bachelors, she's not ready to date quite just yet.

She recently opened up about her divorce for the first time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I feel like a f*king failure, that it’s like, a third f–king marriage,” she tearfully confessed in the clip, referencing her previous divorces from Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries. “Yeah, I feel like a f*king loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

