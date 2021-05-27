Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks are currently enthralled in a highly competitive playoff series against the New York Knicks, and as a result, all eyes are on him to see if he can push his team to the second round. On Sunday, May 23, the star point guard scored two clutch points at the end of the game to lead the Hawks to a victory at Madison Square Garden, and ever since, Young has been the butt of many criticisms and jokes, from Skip Bayless to the NYC mayor Bill de Blasio.

Now it looks like Kodak Black is stepping up to the plate, and he has just one question for Trae Young.

"How You Scared Of Birds But You Play Fa The Hawks?" Kodak asks Young via a recent tweet.

For those who are unfamiliar with the context of Kodak Black's question, Trae Young has previously been vocal about his ornithophobia, a.k.a the fear of birds. His fear is even more ironic seeing that he ultimately ended up playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the first chapter of his professional career in the NBA.

The Knicks defeated the Hawks on Wednesday, May 26, and tied their series 1-1, and following Kodak and everyone else's jokes, it will be exciting to see how Young bounces back when the series continues in Atlanta on Friday, May 28.

Check out Trae Young's #PoppinOff interview with Yahoo Sports, in which he confirms his fear of birds around the 1:50 mark.