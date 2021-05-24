Kodak Black has been in the midst of a quiet but impactful run, having followed up his early prison release with albums Bill Israel and the recent Haitian Boy Kodak. In fact, the latter actually earned him a co-sign from Drake, who claimed that Kodak was "on another level" and sparked collaborative rumors in the process.

Suffice it to say, the Floridian rapper has been riding a wave of momentum, and it doesn't appear to be letting up anytime soon. He recently announced the release date for another forthcoming project, confirming that Happy Birthday Kodak would be landing on June 11th -- appropriately, the rapper's twenty-fourth birthday. He didn't share much more about what's to come, though he did confirm that his upcoming Haitian Boy Kodak show at Fort Lauderdale has been postponed in order to lock down a larger venue.

John Parra/Getty Images

It seems as if Kodak has no intention of slowing down, and it should be interesting to see if Happy Birthday Kodak mirrors its predecessor in terms of length -- as well as sales. Kodak recently voiced frustration with the fact that his latest album moved 22k album-equivalent units, accusing the rap game of turning its back on "gangsta rap."

"I Use To Sell 100K First Week Etc," he wrote, in a scathing and since-deleted rant. "But along the way the game Turnt gay !!! Even tho I get to singing to b*tches I signed up fa Gangsta Rap , Not This peekaboo ass sh*t where good hearted , Real individuals are forced to hide their support for you in public ... I can't Say It's Blackballing but it's alotta D*cksuckin & Ass Kissin Goin On."

It should be interesting to see whether Happy Birthday Kodak sees an increase in sales. Look for the project to land in full on June 11th, and sound off if you'll be tuning in.