The Atlanta Hawks outplayed the New York Knicks 107-105, Sunday night, after a game-winning shot from Trae Young to close out the first game of the two team's first-round playoff matchup. After hitting the buzzer-beater, Young channeled Reggie Miller when taunting fans in Madison Square Garden.

“I wanted to hear those F-U chants again,” Young told TNT right after the game.

Young finished with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists in his first career playoff game.

Prior to Young's game-winner, Derrick Rose tied the game with 10.2 seconds remaining in the game.



Pool / Getty Images

“I’m glad fans are back, MSG was rocking tonight, and I’m glad everyone got to experience it,” Young told reporters after the game. “I definitely know the history of players coming in here and being hated, and I take that as a compliment, to be honest with you.

“I’ve always looked at it is I’m doing something right,” Young continued. “If I’m offending them with my play that they hate me that much, I’m obviously doing something right. I just got to let my play do the talking. At the end of the day, fans can only talk. They can’t guard me. They’re not out there playing.”

Sunday was the first time the Knicks have played in the post-season since the 2012-13 season, causing the Garden to be extra rowdy.

Game 2 between the Hawks and Knicks is scheduled to tip-off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM, EST.

