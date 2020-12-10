Trae Young has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the entire NBA over the last couple of years. Heading into this season, Young will be entering his third year in the league and he is fully expected to have yet another massive season, especially with a Hawks team that improved quite a bit in the offseason. As a result of his talents, Young has his very own deal with Adidas, and now, he is getting a signature shoe.

Young announced his new signature shoe, the Adidas Trae Young 1, on ESPN's The Jump, Wednesday. Fans were expecting this announcement for quite some time, although Young finally made it official. In the clip below, you can see just how excited Young is for this opportunity.

"I'm super excited," Young said. "This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player. [...] I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel."

For now, the shoe itself has yet to be revealed, although you can expect images to circulate next year as we draw closer to the expected Fall release date. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.