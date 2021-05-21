Derrick Rose is one of those players that every single NBA fan roots for. Ever since his days with the Chicago Bulls, fans have wanted the best for Rose and his journey has been nothing short of inspirational. This season, Rose has been playing with the New York Knicks and he has helped the team get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. He is about to go to the playoffs for the first time in a couple of years and he may even win an award.

This past week, Rose was nominated for the sixth man of the year award, alongside Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz. While speaking to reporter Ian Begley, Rose noted that while the nomination is pretty cool, he has much bigger things on his mind heading into the weekend.

"It’s cool, but it’s more cool being in the playoffs. Missed it for the last couple of years. Being back here, being in a market like this, it means a lot," Rose explained.

Rose has been through a lot and if he can help the Knicks win just one playoff series, then he will be looked at as a hero in the city. For Knicks fans, this is a very exciting time and they can only hope for Rose to be back next year.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images