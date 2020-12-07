On November 6th, rising Chicago rapper King Von was killed during an altercation with Quando Rondo's crew. He was twenty-six years old, having recently released his new album Welcome To O Block, featuring Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Dreezy, and Lil Durk.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

In the time following his death, many paid homage to Von's memory. 21 Savage and Metro Boomincelebrated the rapper during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, maintaining that "the world lost a legend." Von's girlfriend, rapper Asian Doll, went on to tattoo his likeness onto her hand, as well as paying homage through musical influence. Lil Durk and Fredo Bang had his music going off in the club and turned up accordingly. And now, the city of Chicago has stepped up to commemorate one of its rising stars, as seen by way of a new Billboard honoring Von's legacy.

"Long Live King Von," it reads, alongside an image of the rapper. It goes to show how deep an impact Von made on his community, with many feeling that he was destined to emerge as Chicago's next big hip-hop star. Performances like his AudioMack FineTuned rendition of "Why He Told" and "Took Her To The O" captured the essence of his artistry, stripping his raw songwriting down to its core and establishing his oft-praised storytelling prowess.

