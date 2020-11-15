The rap game lost a young legend in the making last week when King Von was pronounced dead. The rapper was shot and killed in Atlanta following an altercation outside of a nightclub. Over the days, fans and friends in the rap game have paid homage to the late rapper whose album Welcome To O Block dropped a week before his death.

Earlier this week, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin hit the stage at Jimmy Fallon where they performed a special quarantine edition of "Runnin" and "Mr Right Now" sans Drake. Their national television performance included the rapper-producer combo on a stage surrounded by water that feels eerily similar to the Chamber Of Secrets. But before they jumped into the track, 21 Savage kicked off their performance with a shout out to Von. "Long live King Von. The world lost a legend," Savage said before the beat drops.

21 Savage previously paid homage to the late Chicago legend on Instagram after news of his passing, joking that they never got to lock into the studio. "y u ain’t book da studio yet man always bull shittin only n***a come to my party in regular clothes," Savage wrote along with a photo of von. "Dam gang dis shit ain’t right."

Yesterday, it was reported a private funeral service was held for King Von. Fans immediately flooded Instagram and Twitter with prayers and tributes.