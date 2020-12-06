Since the passing of King Von, there has been quite a bit of activity on social media when it comes to those who were around him. As it stands, it is alleged that an affiliate of Quando Rondo was behind the killing of Von and with his recent music in mind, it's clear that Rondo isn't shy about delivering his feelings on what has been going down. Not to mention, Rondo is a signee of NBA YoungBoy, which has some fans feeling a certain way when it comes to the young star.

Meanwhile, Von's closest friends, including Lil Durk, have been showing support to the late artist by playing his music wherever they go. This was evident last night as Durk hit up the club with Fredo Bang, where they could be seen jamming out to some Von tracks, all while rapping along on stage.

As soon as this was posted to social media, some fans noted that Fredo and YoungBoy have had beef in the past which makes it seem as though Durk is sending a shot at YB. Fredo and YB's beef has reached some critical points at times over the past year, so it's easy to see why fans would make this connection, especially with everything that has happened over the past few months.

While much of these conclusions are simply the result of fan speculation, it's clear that this conjecture won't stop anytime soon.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty