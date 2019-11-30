In a video that surfaced of an NBA-YoungBoy themed birthday party in Baton Rouge recently, a child can be seen punching a piñata that appears to have a photo of fellow Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang's face on it. The rest of the birthday boy's party guests join him in hitting piñata, and appear to be taking joy in the activity. Fredo, who has supposedly been involved in an ongoing feud with NBA YoungBoy, responded to the viral clip in a series of since-deleted tweets, and it's safe to say he was not pleased.

Fredo quote tweeted the brother of the birthday boy, challenging him and his parents to a fight. "F*ck dem kids, I just want my fade with the brudda and parents," he tweeted. He also addressed his supposed beef with NBA Youngboy, claiming, "It aint no beef between me and dude, social media make it look like that. He said that the issue is simply "about respect," which does not come in the form of people beating up a photo of him as a party game, apparently. It appears that he has decided against squaring up with this random family, since all the tweets regarding the incident have been wiped from his account.

Fredo released his latest project, Pain Made Me Numb, on November 22nd.