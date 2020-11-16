A whole new crowd of music listeners is being introduced to King Von, and they're liking what they hear.

The Chicago-born rapper was tragically killed following a reported altercation with Quando Rondo and his crew in the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub. He was one week removed from the release of his brand new album Welcome To O'Block, which continued his storytelling prowess and became his highest-charting album ever. Following his shooting, the rapper's popularity surged as people who weren't previously privy to his music started to stream his songs. A week has gone by since Von's death and, on the new update of the Billboard 200 album chart, three of his projects appear, including one in the Top 5.

The highest-charting album, of course, is Welcome To O'Block, which hits #5 this week with 44,000 equivalent album units sold. That's approximately 20,000 units more than in his first week.

Levon James re-enters the chart at #39 and Grandson, Vol. 1 also re-enters at #52.

While this news is bittersweet because of the circumstances, it's great news for King Von's family. Following his shooting, it was revealed by the artist's manager that Von owned all of his masters, meaning that all of the proceeds from his music will be going to his kids and the rest of his family.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Have you been streaming King Von in the last week? Which song is your favorite? Check out our recent TIDAL Wave playlist update, which features a few of our staff's favorite King Von records.