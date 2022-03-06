Following Rihanna's Paris Fashion Week reign, Kim Kardashian has stepped in for a moment in the spotlight as she attended the Balenciaga runway that took place earlier today, March 6th.

The 41-year-old socialite is no stranger to the high fashion brand – in fact, for months, it was practically all that she was spotted wearing publicly, although she's opted to integrate other brands like Prada into her wardrobe lately.





For today's runway, Kardashian stepped out in arguably one of the boldest looks in the room, covering her curves in yellow caution tape printed with the Balenciaga logo. Her bag and shoes were styled in the same taped-up fashion, and on her face, she sported a pair of black wraparound sunglasses.

As PEOPLE reports, the SKIMS founder took some time to pose with creative director Demna Gvasalia, who wore a Ukrainian flag shirt and used his showcase to shed light on the situation happening overseas right now. Seeing as he himself is a refugee of the Georgian Civil War, the current world events hit close to home for the Balenciaga head.

"The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee," the 40-year-old wrote in a statement about the show.





"Forever, because that's something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion."

Gvasalia went on, "This is why working on this show this week was so incredibly hard for me. Because in a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist. Fashion week feels like some kind of an absurdity," adding that he even contemplated cancelling the show, but ultimately felt that it would be "surrendering to the evil that has already hurt [him]."





"This show needs no explanation. It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace."

Every seat at the runway was adorned with a Ukrainian flag, and another celebrity guest – actress Salma Hayek – wore the piece as a dress. Other stars in attendance at the event included Diplo, Alexa Demie, Isabelle Huppert, A$AP Ferg, and Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves, who posted plenty of content for their followers – check some of it out below.





