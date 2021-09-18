The Met Gala may be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean that people are done talking about their favourite (and least favourite) celebrity looks from the carpet.

Arguably one of the most controversial looks this year was worn by Kim Kardashian West. The mother of four has been known to make waves with bold looks in past years, but this year she chose to focus entirely on her silhouette.

@kimkardashian/Insatgram

Wearing head to toe Balenciaga, which she seems to be doing a lot lately, Kardashian showed up to the Met in an all black outfit - the only thing showing through the fabric her sleek black ponytail.

Her face may have been hidden, but her iconic hourglass figure made it very clear who was hiding underneath those designer clothes.

As is tradition after a major event, Twitter has had a field day creating memes based on what unfolded on Monday evening, some of which Kardashian re-posted on her own Instagram story.

In one particularly comedic image, a woman can be seen in a Kim-inspired outfit, face covering and all, talking to a pedestrian in the middle of a subway station. “The Kim K of the subway,” text on top of the photo reads.

“Who did this…I’m done,” the 40-year-old wrote.

She then went on to share some other posts poking fun at herself, including a video of a man copying her outfit, singing along to “Push The Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers.

Kim’s look for the evening may not have gone over as anticipated, but at least she had the support of her family on the carpet. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and little sister Kendall also made appearances at this year’s Met.

What are your thoughts on Kardashian’s Balenciaga look? Share them in the comments below.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

