When Kanye West closed out his second DONDA listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, he levitated from the stage to the rafters, marking a spectacular moment for everybody in attendance. On Thursday night, during Kanye's first DONDA listening event at Chicago's Soldier Field, the music legend upped his own ante, lighting himself on fire and appearing to get remarried to Kim Kardashian.

There is plenty to unpack surrounding last night's listening event at Soldier Field, including the fact that Kanye had a replica of his childhood home built in the middle of the stadium, and the controversy of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson showing up on stage with him, but the most buzzworthy moments came at the very end of the show when Kanye lit himself on fire following what appeared to be a vow renewal with Kim.



During the final moments of the event, Kim Kardashian joined Kanye on stage after watching with their children, and she was wearing a beautiful white wedding dress. Fans have been speculating about the moment ever since, wondering if this means that they're officially calling off their divorce and getting back together, but according to "sources with direct knowledge," this was simply another show of support from Kim. Reports by TMZ are indicating that the couple is not back together despite appearing to get remarried last night, and they are instead going for a "forever family" approach. Kim reportedly agreed to wear the dress because she knew how important this event was for Kanye.

Right after, Kanye seemed to light himself on fire before drifting away.

These were not the only wild moments from the show. Even after, it was revealed that DONDA would only be dropping next week, on the exact same date as Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy.

Take a look at some of the craziest moments below.

