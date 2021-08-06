Kanye West put on quite the show for his second album listening event last night. The Donda album release took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the 44-year-old rapper performed an updated version of "Donda" and pulled off some more impressive theatrics, including floating off the stage to end the show for instance.

West was center stage with spotlights shining on him when he made the daring move to lie on his back and float above the stadium by the use of a wire apparatus. With his song "No Child Left Behind" playing in the background, Ye slowly levitated out of the dome of the arena where fans watched in awe and disbelief. One fan called the moment "iconic," while another dubbed him the "greatest artist alive."

Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, was also in attendance at the event and shared footage of the moment from her vantage point, alongside the simple caption: "#DONDA." (see below)

Donda was originally scheduled to be released on July 24, before being pushed back to what was believed to be August 6th. Unfortunately we’re still without the album as of now, but knowing Kanye it could be dropping any minute this weekend. So keep your eyes peeled all weekend.