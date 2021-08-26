Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce but according to the latest reports, Kim has decided to keep Kanye's surname after their split.

It was reported this week that Kanye filed formal paperwork to have his name legally changed to simply "Ye," but it doesn't seem as though Kim is following in his footsteps. According to a new report by TMZ, she intends on keeping her name the way it is, believing that it's important for her to have the same surname as her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In addition to Kim reportedly keeping "West" in her surname, she reportedly accepts Kanye's decision to ax it from his own name and go by simply "Ye." She is said to be supporting his move to legally change his name, believing that people will still refer to him as "Kanye West" after it goes through.

Kim has been supporting Kanye throughout their divorce, showing up at both of his DONDA listening events this month. She is expected to also be attending the event tonight in Chicago, for which Kanye is building a replica of his childhood home inside Chicago's Soldier Field.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Let us know what you think about Kim keeping "West" in her name.

[via]