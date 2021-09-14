One fan put it best when they suggested that Kim Kardashian was actually the best-dressed at Monday night's Met Gala: "You don't even need to see their face, you can recognize that's them by just looking at silhouette," they said in a post that's being circulated this morning.

The theme for last night's A-list get-together was "American Independence." She is quintessential to American pop culture. Taking a page out of her estranged husband's book, she showed up looking unrecognizable to the event, wearing a full black outfit and mask over her face with designer Demna Gvasalia. However, because of just how famous she is, everybody knew that Kim was behind the disguise.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images -- Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

Whether you love keeping up with the Kardashians, or you would rather forget about them entirely, they have become a staple of American pop culture.

Because Kim and Demna wore such understated (yet still loud-as-ever) outfits, they're being compared to "unlocked video game characters" online. You know when you've barely started playing the game and there are a bunch of blacked-out characters waiting for you to reach the next level to unlock? That's what people think Demna and Kim looked like last night.



Nancy Rivera/Getty Images -- Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

As reactions continue to pour in from the 2021 Met Gala, have a look at all the memes and jokes surrounding Kim and Demna's looks from last night.