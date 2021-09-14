People are commenting on Kim Kardashian's outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, comparing her to an "unlocked video game character."
One fan put it best when they suggested that Kim Kardashian was actually the best-dressed at Monday night's Met Gala: "You don't even need to see their face, you can recognize that's them by just looking at silhouette," they said in a post that's being circulated this morning.
The theme for last night's A-list get-together was "American Independence." She is quintessential to American pop culture. Taking a page out of her estranged husband's book, she showed up looking unrecognizable to the event, wearing a full black outfit and mask over her face with designer Demna Gvasalia. However, because of just how famous she is, everybody knew that Kim was behind the disguise.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images -- Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
Whether you love keeping up with the Kardashians, or you would rather forget about them entirely, they have become a staple of American pop culture.
Because Kim and Demna wore such understated (yet still loud-as-ever) outfits, they're being compared to "unlocked video game characters" online. You know when you've barely started playing the game and there are a bunch of blacked-out characters waiting for you to reach the next level to unlock? That's what people think Demna and Kim looked like last night.
Nancy Rivera/Getty Images -- Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
As reactions continue to pour in from the 2021 Met Gala, have a look at all the memes and jokes surrounding Kim and Demna's looks from last night.