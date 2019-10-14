This Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recounted Kim's road to the 2019 Met Gala. Kim wore an incredibly tight and constraining dress designed by Thierry Mugler to the event in May. The look was admired by many when she appeared on the red carpet, but the night before, Kanye West had expressed his disapproval. In KUWTK, Kanye is shown seeing the beaded silicon corset for the first time. He tells Kim:

"I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off'... I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what—about to be four kids?... A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"

Kim, who was already stressed about her surrogate being days away from giving birth to Psalm, was not in the mood to deal with Kanye's commentary. She clapped back at him for sharing these thoughts at the last minute. "So the night before the Met, you're gonna come in here and say that you're not into a corset bust?" Kim asked. "I'm getting really bad anxiety. What are you talking about? I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me in a tight dress."

Despite Kim's defence, Kanye did not budge in his position. "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," he said. Kim then pointed out that Kanye is often the one encouraging her to feel herself, but was now tearing her down at a critical moment. "You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff." Kanye's prudish critique may have been stemming from his ongoing transition to born again Christian because Kim also said, "Just because you're on a journey and you're on a transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you.