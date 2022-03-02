Several global military forces may have stated that they will not assist Ukraine during this Russian invasion on the ground, but mega-corporations and brands are doing their part to make their voices heard. Vladimir Putin's invasion of Russia does not come as a surprise to people keeping track of the global political climate, but now that it has been made official, other countries are weighing the threat.

We've reported on Russian soccer teams being suspended by FIFA, thus making them ineligible for the 2022 World Cup. Nike has reportedly ceased selling products in Russia and Dell has halted sales in both Russia and Ukraine. Today (March 1), it has also been shared that Apple is making some changes, as well.



Janos Kummer / Stringer / Getty Images

According to CNBC News, Apple has followed suit and has stopped selling any of its products through the Apple Store in Russia. Consumers visiting the website have reportedly faced "unavailable" listings and because there aren't any Apple storefronts in the country, that is the only way to buy products.

Additionally, Apple revealed that they have deleted "Russian state-controlled outlets RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store around the world except for Russia."

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

Reports such as these are expected to increase while this invasion moves forward as corporations continue to put pressure on Putin. Check out a few reports below.

[via]