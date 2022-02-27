As Russian troops continue to move in on the country, conflict in Ukraine is on the rise, but President Zelesnky has made it abundantly clear that he's not backing down. In a recent video, the 44-year-old politician informed the world that, despite what claims foreign media outlets have been making, he has not fled the country, or gone into hiding.

Standing alongside a group of other men, Zelensky tells the camera, "The head of government is here. The head of the President's office is here. Prime Minister Shmyhal is here. Adviser Podoliak is here. The President is here. We're all here."

"Our soldiers are here. Our citizens are here. We are all here, defending our independence – our country – and it will stay that way," he went on. "Glory to the men and women defending us. Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes!"

The latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict from CNN reveal that more and more countries have begun closing their airspace to Russian airlines, including Spain and Canada, and the Czech Republic has just joined Poland and Sweden in refusing to play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.





Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, spoke with ABC News this morning, providing more insight into her native country's current stance. "Our president, from the beginning, even before the war started, always focused — was focused on the diplomatic solution," she said.

"And even after the war started, he actually called for peace talks all the time, but he always said, we’re ready for peace talks, we’re not ready to surrender."

In other news, Bill Maher recently explained the situation that's happening overseas by using a Kanye West-Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian analogy – read more that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

[Via]